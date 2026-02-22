Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Agbim, Yessoufou help Baylor end four-game skid with 73-68 victory over Arizona State

By AP News
Arizona St Baylor Basketball

Arizona St Baylor Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

WACO, Texas (AP) — Obi Agbim and Tounde Yessoufou scored 16 points apiece to propel Baylor to a 73-68 victory over Arizona State on Saturday, ending the Bears’ four-game skid.

Agbim made 6 of 8 shots and hit three of his four 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help the Bears (14-13, 4-10 Big 12 Conference) prevail. Yessoufou hit 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers. Isaac Williams totaled 14 points and five assists, while Cameron Carr scored 13 with four assists.

Anthony “Pig” Johnson had 20 points to pace the Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9). He made 6 of 11 shots and 8 of 10 free throws off the bench. Maurice Odum added 13 points, and Massamba Diop and reserve Allen Mukeba each scored 10.

Odum hit a 3-pointer and Johnson made four free throws in a span of 27 seconds to put the Sun Devils up 35-27 with three minutes left in the first half and the eight-point advantage held at halftime, 40-32.

Michael Rataj buried a 3-pointer and Williams hit a jumper to cap a 14-4 run to begin the second half as Baylor took a 46-44 lead. It was a one-possession game until Odum hit from distance to put the Sun Devils up 57-53 with 7:50 remaining.

Agbim’s 3-pointer gave Baylor a 60-59 lead with five minutes left. Carr hit a jumper and Agbim added another 3 to push the lead to five with 2:31 to go. Johnson made four free throws and Odum scored off a Johnson steal to cut it to 68-67, but Agbim answered with another 3 and Baylor held on.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts No. 4 Arizona on Tuesday.

Arizona State: At TCU on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.