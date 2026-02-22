Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

No. 5 UConn uses a dominant second half to beat Villanova 73-63

By AP News
UConn Villanova Basketball

UConn Villanova Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 12 points, Tarris Reed Jr. added 11 and No. 5 UConn used a dominating second half to defeat Villanova 73-63 on Saturday night.

Braylon Mullins added 10 points for the Huskies (25-2, 15-2 Big East), who rebounded from Wednesday’s 91-84 home loss to unranked Creighton.

Tyler Perkins scored 15 points and Matt Hodge had 13 for Villanova (21-6, 12-4), which had won six in a row since losing 75-67 in overtime to UConn on Jan. 24 in the teams’ first meeting.

The teams were locked in a two-point game at the break after a competitive first half, but Villanova went without a field goal in the opening 5:25 of the second half. UConn took advantage with a 13-2 run after the intermission. And the Huskies continued from there. The lead reached as many as 21 points later in the half on a nifty spin move and finish by Reed.

The Wildcats, who are still in position to end a three-year NCAA Tournament drought under first-year coach Kevin Willard, struggled from long range the entire game. They finished 6 for 24 from beyond the arc.

UConn, the 2023 and ’24 national champs, are pushing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and beating Villanova for the eighth time in the last nine meetings will help.

The Wildcats have four regular-season games left, and Willard almost certainly will pass Jack Kraft for the most wins by a first-year coach. Kraft went 21-7 in 1961–62.

Up next

UConn: Hosts St. John’s on Wednesday.

Villanova: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.