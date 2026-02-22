Skip to main content
Sevilla scores 22 as UC Davis knocks off UC Riverside 78-73

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Connor Sevilla’s 22 points helped UC Davis defeat UC Riverside 78-73 on Saturday.

Sevilla also contributed three steals for the Aggies (17-11, 10-7 Big West Conference). Jalen Stokes scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line and added seven rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi had 10 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Andrew Henderson led the Highlanders (9-20, 4-13) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, four assists and two steals. UC Riverside also got 12 points from Marqui Worthy. De’Undrae Perteete Jr. finished with 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

