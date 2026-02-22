Skip to main content
Vide’s 23 lead Loyola Marymount past San Diego 77-65

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jan Vide’s 23 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat San Diego 77-65 on Saturday.

Vide shot 7 for 12 and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Lions (14-15, 5-11 West Coast Conference) and had two blocks. Rodney Brown Jr. shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range to add 19 points. Myron Amey Jr. had 18 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field along with six steals.

Toneari Lane finished with 19 points for the Toreros (11-18, 5-11). San Diego also got 18 points and four assists from Adrian McIntyre. Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 38-32. Brown paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Loyola Marymount took the lead for what would be the final time on Vide’s jump shot with 9:53 remaining in the second half. The Lions would outscore the Toreros by six points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

