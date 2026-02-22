Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Butler’s 25 lead Colorado State over San Diego State 83-74

By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jase Butler had 25 points in Colorado State’s 83-74 win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Butler shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (17-10, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Carey Booth scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Brandon Rechsteiner went 5 of 12 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Reese Waters finished with 16 points for the Aztecs (18-8, 12-4). San Diego State also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Miles Byrd. Pharaoh Compton finished with seven points.

Colorado State took the lead with 7:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Booth led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-25 at the break. Colorado State was outscored by San Diego State in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top. Butler led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.