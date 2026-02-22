Butler’s 25 lead Colorado State over San Diego State 83-74

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jase Butler had 25 points in Colorado State’s 83-74 win over San Diego State on Saturday.

Butler shot 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (17-10, 8-8 Mountain West Conference). Carey Booth scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Brandon Rechsteiner went 5 of 12 from the field (5 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Reese Waters finished with 16 points for the Aztecs (18-8, 12-4). San Diego State also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from Miles Byrd. Pharaoh Compton finished with seven points.

Colorado State took the lead with 7:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Booth led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-25 at the break. Colorado State was outscored by San Diego State in the second half by a four-point margin, but still wound up on top. Butler led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press