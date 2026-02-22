Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Scott’s 22 points helps 15th-ranked Baylor women bounce back in 74-60 win over Arizona

By AP News

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott made all 11 of her foul shots and scored 22, reserve Marcayla Johnson added 12 points and 15th-ranked Baylor beat Arizona 74-60 on Saturday.

Johnson scored 10 of her points in the first half, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 and Bella Fontleroy grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12), who were coming off a 31-point road loss against No. 20 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Reserve Noelani Cornfield and Daniah Trammell each scored 11 points and Molly Ladwig 10 for Arizona (11-16, 2-14).

The Wildcats entered with a four-game losing streak and had dropped 10 of 11. Despite their struggles, they turned a 10-8 lead just past the midway mark of the first quarter into a 10-point lead with a 12-4 run in less than three minutes.

Arizona led 22-15 after the first period and had eight players enter the scoring column before halftime.

Baylor responded in the second quarter,outscoring Arizona 23-8. Scott’s 3-pointer with 3:08 before halftime put Baylor up 31-28 and the Bears went to the break up 38-30.

Fontleroy’s jumper with 8:56 made it 42-31 and Arizona led by double digits for nearly all the second half.

Up Next

Arizona: Hosts Houston on Tuesday.

Baylor: Hosts Kansas State on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.