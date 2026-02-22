Graham Ike scores 20 points to help No. 11 Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike had 20 points and three blocks, Davis Fogle scored 18 points and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Pacific 71-62 on Saturday night to wrap up a top-two seed and a semifinal spot in the WCC Tournament.

Emmanuel Innocenti added 13 points for the Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 West Coast Conference). The 15 conference victories are the program’s lost since 2020-21.

Ike had 20 or more points for the ninth straight game, the longest streak by a Gonzaga player in the past 20 seasons. He’s the only active Division I player with at least 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

Elias Ralph and Justin Rochelin led the Tigers (17-13, 8-9) with 12 points each. TJ Wainwright had 10 points.

Wainwright opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to put Pacific ahead 35-31. he Zags went on a 6-0 run to pull ahead 56-49.

Up Next

Pacific: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday.

Gonzaga: Hosts Portland on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By HENRY KRUEGER

Associated Press