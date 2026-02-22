New Mexico defeats Fresno State 80-78

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deyton Albury had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jake Hall scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and New Mexico beat Fresno State 80-78 on Saturday.

Luke Haupt finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points for the Lobos (21-6, 12-4 Mountain West Conference).

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Bulldogs (12-15, 6-10) with 22 points, four assists and three steals. DeShawn Gory added 21 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State. Wilson Jacques also had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Hall scored 12 points in the first half and New Mexico went into the break trailing 44-32. Albury scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead New Mexico to a two-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press