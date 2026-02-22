UCSD earns 71-69 victory against UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Mayes scored 17 points as UCSD beat UC Irvine 71-69 on Saturday.

Mayes also had eight rebounds for the Tritons (19-9, 9-7 Big West Conference). Alex Chaikin shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Tom Beattie had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (18-10, 11-5) with 22 points, four assists and two steals. UC Irvine also got 15 points from Andre Henry. Kyle Evans finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

By The Associated Press