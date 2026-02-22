Skip to main content
UCSD earns 71-69 victory against UC Irvine

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Mayes scored 17 points as UCSD beat UC Irvine 71-69 on Saturday.

Mayes also had eight rebounds for the Tritons (19-9, 9-7 Big West Conference). Alex Chaikin shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Tom Beattie had 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (18-10, 11-5) with 22 points, four assists and two steals. UC Irvine also got 15 points from Andre Henry. Kyle Evans finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

