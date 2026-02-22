Skip to main content
Ward’s 21 help Cal State Fullerton take down Cal State Bakersfield 88-80

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward’s 21 points helped Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal State Bakersfield 88-80 on Saturday night and extend the Roadrunner’s losing streak to 11 games.

Ward shot 7 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Titans (15-14, 10-7 Big West Conference). KJ Garris scored 19 points while finishing 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Kendrick De Luna had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Dailin Smith led the way for the Roadrunners (8-20, 2-14) with 21 points and two steals. Tom Mark added 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Cal State Bakersfield. CJ Hardy also had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

