SE Louisiana hosts Texas A&M-CC after Shogbonyo’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-14, 10-9 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (8-20, 5-14 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays SE Louisiana after Nick Shogbonyo scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 70-54 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lions have gone 5-6 in home games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Islanders have gone 10-9 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when winning the turnover battle.

SE Louisiana averages 64.5 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 68.4 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC won the last matchup 68-56 on Jan. 17. Shogbonyo scored 14 points to help lead the Islanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Hemschemeier is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 6.9 points. Isaiah Gaines is shooting 53.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.2 points. Sheldon Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press