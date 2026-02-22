Skip to main content
Pagotto and East Texas A&M host Houston Christian

By AP News

Houston Christian Huskies (10-18, 6-13 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (11-18, 6-13 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Houston Christian after Noah Pagotto scored 26 points in East Texas A&M’s 82-73 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions are 6-7 on their home court. East Texas A&M has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies have gone 6-13 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

East Texas A&M averages 70.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 72.8 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 67.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 74.8 East Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Houston Christian won 81-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Trent Johnson led Houston Christian with 19 points, and Damian Garcia led East Texas A&M with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Gianni Hunt is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.4 points. Demari Williams is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

