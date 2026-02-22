Lamar hosts Hamoda and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (11-17, 10-9 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (12-16, 7-12 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Lamar after Zee Hamoda scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 81-78 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals are 7-7 on their home court. Lamar has a 4-8 record against teams above .500.

The Colonels are 10-9 in Southland play. Nicholls State has a 1-13 record against opponents above .500.

Lamar scores 71.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 76.8 Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lamar won the last matchup 90-80 on Jan. 17. Rob Lee Jr. scored 20 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden East is averaging 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Lee is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae English is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press