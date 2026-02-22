No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 2 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (23-4, 11-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-7, 10-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston visits No. 8 Kansas.

The Jayhawks are 11-2 in home games. Kansas is eighth in college basketball with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.3.

The Cougars are 11-3 in Big 12 play. Houston ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 3.1.

Kansas scores 76.9 points, 14.9 more per game than the 62.0 Houston allows. Houston averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Kansas allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bidunga is averaging 14.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kingston Flemings is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press