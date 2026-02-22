Skip to main content
James leads Mississippi Valley State against Grambling after 24-point performance

By AP News

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-26, 1-13 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-15, 5-8 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Grambling after Michael James scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 72-71 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-3 in home games. Grambling is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 1-13 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State allows 84.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.1 points per game.

Grambling is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickey Ballard is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.1 points. Jamil Muttilib is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. James is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

