Northwestern State hosts Incarnate Word following Staveskie’s 33-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-17, 6-13 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-19, 7-12 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on Northwestern State after Tahj Staveskie scored 33 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-73 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 7-6 in home games. Northwestern State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 6-13 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 6.8.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northwestern State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Incarnate Word won the last meeting 76-74 on Jan. 17. Staveskie scored 23 points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is averaging 17.6 points for the Demons. Willie Williams is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Staveskie is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press