Fulwiley eclipses 20 points again in No. 7 LSU’s 108-55 rout of struggling Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and No. 7 LSU routed reeling Missouri 108-55 on Sunday.

ZaKiyah Johnson had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Flau’jae Johnson added 16 points for LSU (24-4, 10-4 SEC), which led throughout the final three periods and by as many as 57 points. The 53-point win matched the school record for largest win in the SEC, first set against Mississippi State in 2008.

Mikaylah Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds for LSU, which outshot Missouri, 47% to 24% and outrebounded Mizzou 72-25. The rebounds were the most for LSU since women’s basketball’s NCAA era began in the 1981-82 season.

The double-double for Fulwiley — a transfer from South Carolina — was her first as a college

LSU, which improved to 12-2 at home, took the lead for good when Williams’ free throws made it 11-9 in the latter half of the first quarter.

LSU’s lead ballooned to 10 just minutes later on one of Fulwiley’s six 3s, reached 20 on Flau’jae Johnson’s jumper with 5:20 left in the second period and was up to 32 when Kate Koval’s tip-in put LSU up 54-22 in the final seconds of the first half.

As the third quarter wound down, another Fulwiley 3 put LSU up by 48 at 85-37.

Slaughter scored 14 points for Missouri, (16-13, 4-10), which has lost four straight. Chloe Sotell added 11 points and Shannon Dowell 10 for Mizzou, which attempted 44 3s but hit just 11. Missouri forward Jordana Reisma, who has been coping with a lingering lower body injury, was scratched shortly before the game.

These teams have now played 20 times, with LSU winning 16.

Williams entered the game needing 20 points to become the 17th LSU player with 1,500 career points and now is eight shy of that milestone.

Fulwiley, meanwhile, reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game — having scored 26 in a comeback win at No. 17 Mississippi on Thursday night — and seventh time this season.

LSU, which came in averaging an SEC-best 95 points per game, remained on track to eclipse Georgia’s SEC-record 89.2-point average set in 1986.

Up next

Missouri: Visits SEC leader and No. 3-ranked South Carolina on Thursday night.

LSU: Closes out its regular season home slate against No. 21 Tennessee on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer