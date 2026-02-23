Arkansas State hosts Southern Miss following Weeks’ 27-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-11, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Arkansas State after Tylik Weeks scored 27 points in Southern Miss’ 86-81 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-4 at home. Arkansas State is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 8-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State scores 83.0 points, 9.4 more per game than the 73.6 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 73.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 77.6 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State won the last matchup 93-86 on Dec. 20. Chandler Jackson scored 18 points points to help lead the Red Wolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Red Wolves. Jackson is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Weeks is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. Djahi Binet is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

