McCray leads Florida State against Miami (FL) after 29-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (14-13, 7-7 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Miami (FL) after Robert McCray scored 29 points in Florida State’s 70-65 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Seminoles have gone 10-5 in home games. Florida State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 10-4 in ACC play. Miami (FL) ranks sixth in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 2.9.

Florida State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Florida State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Florida State won the last matchup 65-63 on Jan. 21. McCray scored 20 points points to help lead the Seminoles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Seminoles. Chauncey Wiggins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Reneau is shooting 56.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press