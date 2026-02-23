Skip to main content
Buffalo visits Akron following Brizzi’s 27-point showing

By AP News

Buffalo Bulls (16-11, 6-8 MAC) at Akron Zips (22-5, 13-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Akron after Angelo Brizzi scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 86-82 overtime victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Zips have gone 13-0 in home games. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Bulls are 6-8 in conference games. Buffalo is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Akron scores 89.4 points, 14.4 more per game than the 75.0 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Akron gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won 82-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Amani Lyles led Akron with 18 points, and Ryan Sabol led Buffalo with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shammah Scott averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Tavari Johnson is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Sabol averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Brizzi is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

