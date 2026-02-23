Troy hosts Louisiana following Campbell’s 26-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-19, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Louisiana after Cooper Campbell scored 26 points in Troy’s 65-54 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 8-3 in home games. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 7.1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Troy averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 63.0 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 74.4 Troy gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Troy won 90-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Dowd led Troy with 15 points, and Dorian Finister led Louisiana with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Campbell is averaging 12.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Finister is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. De’Vion Lavergne is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

