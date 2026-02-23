Air Force hosts San Jose State following Myers’ 23-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-20, 2-14 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-24, 0-16 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Air Force after Adrian Myers scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 84-69 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Falcons are 3-13 in home games. Air Force is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 2-14 in conference play. San Jose State is 3-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

Air Force scores 61.6 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 77.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (49.5%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. San Jose State won the last meeting 70-62 on Jan. 14. Ben Roseborough scored 19 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Hobin is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.1 points for the Falcons. Ethan Greenberg is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Spartans. Pasha Goodarzi is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press