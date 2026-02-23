Heidbreder leads Fresno State against Colorado State after 22-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-15, 6-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-10, 8-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Colorado State after Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 80-78 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams have gone 11-4 at home. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 4.6.

The Bulldogs are 6-10 against conference opponents. Fresno State averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Colorado State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Fresno State averages 74.2 points per game, 3.2 more than the 71.0 Colorado State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Fresno State won the last matchup 79-69 on Jan. 14. Heidbreder scored 23 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Kyle Jorgensen is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Heidbreder is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 17.4 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

By The Associated Press