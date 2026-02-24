Queens plays Eastern Kentucky following Mann’s 26-point game

Queens Royals (17-12, 12-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-18, 7-9 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on Eastern Kentucky after Nasir Mann scored 26 points in Queens’ 91-84 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels have gone 7-5 at home. Eastern Kentucky has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Royals are 12-4 in ASUN play. Queens is sixth in the ASUN with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mann averaging 4.1.

Eastern Kentucky averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Queens allows. Queens averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Queens won the last matchup 91-89 on Jan. 2. Jordan Watford scored 17 points to help lead the Royals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Cranford Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 14.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 61.4% over the last 10 games.

Mann is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Royals. Yoav Berman is averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

