No. 15 St. John’s visits No. 6 UConn for conference showdown

St. John’s Red Storm (22-5, 15-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (25-3, 15-2 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Silas Demary Jr. and No. 6 UConn host Zuby Ejiofor and No. 15 St. John’s in Big East action Wednesday.

The Huskies have gone 13-2 at home. UConn ranks second in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Red Storm have gone 15-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks second in the Big East with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Ejiofor averaging 7.2.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. St. John’s won the last meeting 81-72 on Feb. 7. Ejiofor scored 21 points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Braylon Mullins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Jackson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Ejiofor is averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

By The Associated Press