Stanford hosts Pittsburgh following Siulepa’s 22-point performance

By AP News

Pittsburgh Panthers (10-17, 3-11 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-11, 5-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Stanford after Roman Siulepa scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 73-68 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Cardinal have gone 10-6 at home. Stanford has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 3-11 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Siulepa averaging 3.0.

Stanford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Stanford has given up to its opponents (45.5%).

The Cardinal and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is averaging 22.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Jeremy Dent-Smith is averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

Cameron Corhen is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Nojus Indrusaitis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

