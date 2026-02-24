Oregon State takes on San Diego in conference matchup

San Diego Toreros (11-18, 5-11 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (15-14, 8-8 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josiah Lake and Oregon State host Ty-Laur Johnson and San Diego in WCC action Wednesday.

The Beavers have gone 11-5 in home games. Oregon State has a 6-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 5-11 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 6-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oregon State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oregon State won 78-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Johan Munch led Oregon State with 15 points, and Adrian McIntyre led San Diego with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 9.6 points. Lake is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Toreros. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press