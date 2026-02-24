San Diego State and Utah State face off for conference matchup

Utah State Aggies (23-4, 13-3 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-8, 12-4 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Falslev and Utah State visit Miles Byrd and San Diego State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Aztecs have gone 12-2 in home games. San Diego State ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Miles Heide leads the Aztecs with 4.8 boards.

The Aggies are 13-3 against conference opponents. Utah State ranks eighth in the MWC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Falslev averaging 5.6.

San Diego State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 14.0 more points per game (84.0) than San Diego State allows (70.0).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Utah State won 71-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Karson Templin led Utah State with 18 points, and Reese Dixon-Waters led San Diego State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon-Waters is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Aztecs. Byrd is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Drake Allen is averaging seven points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Michael Collins Jr. is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

By The Associated Press