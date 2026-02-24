Bell and Cal host SMU

SMU Mustangs (19-8, 8-6 ACC) at California Golden Bears (19-8, 7-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts SMU after Chris Bell scored 20 points in Cal’s 72-66 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 15-3 in home games. Cal averages 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Mustangs are 8-6 against ACC opponents. SMU ranks sixth in the ACC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 7.9.

Cal’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game SMU allows. SMU scores 14.1 more points per game (86.8) than Cal gives up (72.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is averaging 18.7 points, 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press