Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. is named AP men’s college basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 16 of the season:

Darius Acuff Jr., No. 20 Arkansas

The 6-foot-3 freshman guard and high-end NBA prospect had an all-timer of a performance in a 117-115 double-overtime loss at then-No. 25 Alabama, scoring 49 points to set an Arkansas single-game freshman record as well as the No. 2 total in program history by any player.

Acuff made 16 of 27 shots, 6 of 10 3-pointers and 11 of 12 free throws to go with five rebounds and five assists. He also committed just one turnover while playing all 50 minutes. The 49 points were the No. 2 output in Division I all year and broke Todd Day’s 1992 program record for most points in a Southeastern Conference game, as well as standing as the most points by a John Calipari-coached player.

Acuff followed with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists in a win against Missouri.

Runner-up

AJ Dybantsa, No. 19 BYU. The 6-9 freshman swept the Big 12 player of the week and rookie of the week honors after two big outings against top-flight opponents. First he had 35 points and seven rebounds in a loss at then-No. 4 Arizona. Then he had a near triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists with a block and a steal in a home win against then-No. 6 Iowa State. The nation’s scoring leader (24.9) made 23 of 45 shots (.511), 4 of 10 3-pointers (.400) and 14 of 17 free throws (.824) in the two games.

Honorable mention

Cameron Boozer, No. 1 Duke; Donovan Dent, UCLA.

Keep an eye on

Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati. The 7-2 sophomore had a huge game in the Bearcats’ surprise 16-point win at then-No. 8 Kansas, scoring a career-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists. He went 11 for 17 from the field and had two 3-pointers while committing zero turnovers in 30 minutes. That win marked Cincinnati’s first on the road against a top-10 opponent since beating Louisville in January 1990. Thiam is averaging 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on 59% shooting in his last three games.

