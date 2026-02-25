Robinson, Edmonds lead TCU over Arizona State 90-78

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Micah Robinson scored 20 points, Xavier Edmonds added 17 and TCU rolled to a 90-78 victory over Arizona State on Tuesday night.

TCU took the lead for good with about six minutes to play before halftime led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

Edmonds and Robinson each made three of TCU’s eight 3-pointers. Brock Harding shot just 1 of 10 from the floor but made 8 of 11 free throws and finished with 10 points and distributed 11 assists for the Horned Frogs. Tanner Toolson added 12 points and Liutauras Lelevicius scored 10.

TCU (18-10, 8-7 Big 12) has won five of its last six and four straight against Arizona State (14-14, 5-10).

Maurice Odum scored 21 points and had 10 assists to lead the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson added 18 points and Massamba Diop 13.

Edmonds scored 14 points and Lelevicius added nine to help TCU take a 33-30 lead to halftime. With 13:30 left, TCU started a 9-0 surge for a 58-46 lead and the Horned Frogs held a double-digit advantage for most of the remainder.

Up next

Arizona State hosts Utah on Saturday.

TCU plays at Kansas State on Saturday.

