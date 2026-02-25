Colorado State knocks off Fresno State 74-70

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 16 points helped Colorado State defeat Fresno State 74-70 on Tuesday night for the Rams’ sixth straight win.

Rechsteiner shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Rams (18-10, 9-8 Mountain West Conference). Jevin Muniz added 15 points and five assists. Carey Booth chipped in 11 points to go with nine rebounds. Jase Butler and Kyle Jorgensen also scored 11 points apiece for the Rams.

DeShawn Gory led the Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Fresno State also got 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jake Heidbreder. Jac Mani also had eight points.

Colorado State used a 17-3 second-half run to take the lead at 68-64 with 3:11 remaining. Rechsteiner scored 12 second-half points.

Fresno State led 39-32 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press