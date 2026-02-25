Dent erupts for 30 as UCLA thumps USC 81-62 in crosstown showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 19 of his season-high 30 points in the first half, and UCLA defeated Southern California 81-62 on Tuesday night in a meeting of crosstown rivals trying to stay off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Dent was the Bruins’ hero for a second straight game. The senior guard drove the length of the court in 4.9 seconds and scored at the buzzer in a 95-94 overtime win against No. 10 Illinois last weekend. The Bruins (19-9, 11-6) rallied from 23 points down in the first half to earn their second win over a Top-10 team this season.

Dent is the first Bruin to score 30 points against the Trojans since Aaron Holiday had 34 points on March 3, 2018, in an 83-72 win.

This time, Dent made a career-high five 3-pointers after not hitting any in his previous four games. Two of them beat the shot-clock buzzer as the Bruins improved to 16-1 at a sold out Pauley Pavilion. He also had seven assists and no turnovers in 37 minutes.

It was a costly loss for the Trojans (18-10, 7-10), who have dropped four in a row. They were led by Chad Baker-Mazara with 25 points. He tied his season high with five 3-pointers.

USC’s NCAA Tournament hopes had already taken a major hit with a 71-70 home loss to Oregon, next-to-last in the Big Ten. At least the Trojans are assured of making the league tournament, which is allowing all 18 teams to participate after limiting it to 15 previously.

The Trojans closed within six on Baker-Mazara’s three-point play midway through the second half. From there, the Bruins outscored the Trojans 26-13 to end the game.

The Bruins led 38-29 at halftime. Dent had 19 points in 18 minutes, making 6-of-9 field goals and all four of his 3-pointers.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer