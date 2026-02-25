UMBC hosts Tabales and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (8-19, 4-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (18-8, 11-2 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits UMBC after Ty Tabales scored 21 points in Bryant’s 79-67 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers have gone 11-2 at home. UMBC is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 4-9 in America East play. Bryant allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

UMBC averages 74.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 72.6 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 64.6 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 68.3 UMBC allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bryant won 79-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Timofei Rudovskii led Bryant with 22 points, and DJ Armstrong led UMBC with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jah’likai King is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Anthony Valentine is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rudovskii is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Keegan Harvey is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press