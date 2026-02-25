UMKC hosts Sayler and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-16, 6-8 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-24, 1-13 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits UMKC after Joe Sayler scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 91-83 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Roos have gone 3-9 in home games. UMKC allows 83.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 6-8 in Summit League play. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 4.2.

UMKC averages 69.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 73.0 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UMKC allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota State won the last meeting 90-62 on Jan. 17. Sayler scored 22 points to help lead the Jackrabbits to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Palm is averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds for the Roos. Kasheem Grady II is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kalen Garry is averaging 11 points and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Sayler is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press