Missouri State visits Louisiana Tech after Williams’ 25-point showing

Missouri State Bears (13-14, 7-9 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (15-12, 8-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Louisiana Tech after Kobi Williams scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 70-67 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-2 at home. Louisiana Tech is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 7-9 against CUSA opponents. Missouri State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech won the last meeting 79-78 on Feb. 13. Avery Thomas scored 19 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Dudley is averaging 13.7 points for the Bulldogs. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Keith Palek III is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

By The Associated Press