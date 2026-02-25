Binghamton plays New Hampshire after Peterson’s 21-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-18, 4-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-23, 2-12 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts New Hampshire after Wes Peterson scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 92-79 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats have gone 5-8 at home. Binghamton allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-9 in conference games. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 5.9.

Binghamton is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.2% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Binghamton gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. New Hampshire won the last matchup 88-82 on Jan. 22. Tyler Bike scored 19 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyier Beverly is averaging 12 points for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Graham is averaging 10.9 points for the Wildcats. El Shakery is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press