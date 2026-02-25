Coleman and CSU Bakersfield host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (18-8, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-19, 2-14 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces UCSD after Chrishawn Coleman scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 60-57 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-10 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 13-3 in conference play. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Erin Condron averaging 5.9.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 37.5% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 69.7 points per game, 1.1 more than the 68.6 CSU Bakersfield gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSD won the last matchup 84-66 on Jan. 18. Condron scored 21 points to help lead the Tritons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marley Langi is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.8 points. Coleman is shooting 32.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Condron is averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Tritons. Makayla Rose is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

