Lavrenov leads Sacramento State against Montana after 20-point game

By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (9-18, 5-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-14, 8-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Montana after Mark Lavrenov scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 86-80 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-6 in home games. Montana is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hornets are 5-10 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Montana’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Montana gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Sacramento State won 86-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Prophet Johnson led Sacramento State with 26 points, and Te’Jon Sawyer led Montana with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thompson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 8.7 points. Money Williams is averaging 19.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Jahni Summers averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 22.1 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 81.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

