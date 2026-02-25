Barros and the Cal Baptist Lancers take on conference foe UT Arlington

Cal Baptist Lancers (17-10, 11-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-17, 4-11 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Filipa Barros and Cal Baptist visit Kira Reynolds and UT Arlington on Thursday.

The Mavericks have gone 7-3 at home. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC scoring 60.7 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Lancers are 11-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

UT Arlington is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season in WAC play. Cal Baptist won the last matchup 83-55 on Jan. 31. Barros scored 32 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Threatt is averaging 9.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Reynolds is averaging 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Barros is averaging 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lancers. Lauren Olsen is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press