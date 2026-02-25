UCSB hosts Henderson and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-20, 4-13 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (17-11, 10-7 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces UCSB after Andrew Henderson scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 78-73 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 10-3 in home games. UCSB ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.9.

The Highlanders are 4-13 in Big West play. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSB scores 79.2 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 77.4 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSB won the last matchup 76-68 on Feb. 13. Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points points to help lead the Gauchos to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahaney is averaging 15.2 points for the Gauchos. CJ Shaw is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 18 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press