UCSD hosts CSU Bakersfield following Smith’s 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-20, 2-14 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (19-9, 9-7 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on UCSD after Dailin Smith scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 88-80 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 8-5 at home. UCSD has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 2-14 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield ranks third in the Big West with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Pierre Geneste Jr. averaging 2.5.

UCSD is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. UCSD won the last meeting 83-62 on Jan. 17. Leo Beath scored 20 points points to help lead the Tritons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beath is averaging 12.9 points for the Tritons. Hudson Mayes is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kadar Waller is averaging 3.2 points for the Roadrunners. Smith is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 70.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press