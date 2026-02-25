Skip to main content
Dixon leads UC Irvine against CSU Northridge after 22-point performance

By AP News

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-10, 11-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine takes on CSU Northridge after Jurian Dixon scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 71-69 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Matadors are 12-1 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks second in the Big West with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 7.6.

The Anteaters have gone 11-5 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.8.

CSU Northridge makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). UC Irvine has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UC Irvine won 85-71 in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Derin Saran led UC Irvine with 17 points, and Larry Hughes Jr. led CSU Northridge with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes is averaging 18.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.9 points and 9.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Dixon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Andre Henry is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

