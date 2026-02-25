Cal Baptist plays UT Arlington, aims for 13th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-12, 7-8 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (19-8, 9-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington looking to extend its 12-game home winning streak.

The Lancers have gone 12-0 at home. Cal Baptist leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Thomas Ndong leads the Lancers with 6.8 rebounds.

The Mavericks have gone 7-8 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington scores 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won 87-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Dominique Daniels Jr. led Cal Baptist with 28 points, and Marcell McCreary led UT Arlington with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Jackson is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 8.8 points. Daniels is shooting 38.9% and averaging 23.6 points over the past 10 games.

McCreary is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mavericks. Raysean Seamster is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press