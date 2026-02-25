Long Beach State visits Mousa and Cal Poly

Long Beach State Beach (8-20, 4-12 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (12-16, 8-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly takes on Long Beach State after Hamad Mousa scored 24 points in Cal Poly’s 86-75 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Mustangs are 6-6 on their home court. Cal Poly is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Beach are 4-12 in Big West play. Long Beach State has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cal Poly averages 81.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 76.8 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Long Beach State won 74-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Petar Majstorovic led Long Beach State with 25 points, and Mousa led Cal Poly with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Bandelj is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Mustangs. Mousa is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rob Diaz III is averaging 7.2 points for the Beach. Majstorovic is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press