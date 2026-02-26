Braden Frager scores 21 points to lead No. 12 Nebraska past Terrapins 74-61

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Braden Frager scored 21 points off the bench to lead four Nebraska players in double figures and the 12th-ranked Cornhuskers beat Maryland 74-61 on Wednesday night.

The Huskers (24-4) improved to 13-4 in Big Ten play, matching their program record for conference wins and moving them into a tie for second place with Illinois.

Pryce Sandfort made a couple of big 3-pointers late and finished with 16 points, Rienk Mast had 11 of his 13 in the second half and Sam Hoiberg had 12 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Andre Mills had 16 of his 19 points in the second half for Maryland (11-17, 4-13) and Elijah Saunders scored all 15 of his points on a career-high five 3s. Solomon Washington added 13 points for the Terrapins.

Nebraska didn’t make its first field goal until almost six minutes into the game and battled through several cold spurts before capitalizing on some opportunities in transition in the second half. Frager made two free throws and a 3-pointer to give the Huskers the lead with nine minutes left, and Sandfort’s 3 off a steal gave them their first double-digit lead with 5:25 left.

The Huskers put the game away with a late 15-3 spurt.

David Coit, who came in averaging 14.4 points per game and is the Terps’ season scoring leader since Pharrel Payne went out with a knee injury in December, had just six points against Nebraska and has a total of eight over his last two games.

Maryland has lost 10 straight against ranked opponents since last season.

