Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Okorie scores 34 points as Stanford holds on to beat Pittsburgh 75-67

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 34 points, his sixth 30-point game of the season, and Stanford rallied in the second half to defeat Pittsburgh 75-67 on Wednesday.

The Cardinal (17-11, 6-9 ACC) shot 50% from the field and overcame a 34-32 halftime deficit behind a 28-point second half from Okorie. He added six rebounds, six assists and three steals while going 9 for 9 from the free-throw line. Benny Gealer added 12 points, and Aidan Cammann finished with 11 as Stanford went a perfect 10-for-10 shooting at the line.

Pitt (10-18, 3-12) was led by Cameron Corhen’s 22 points and eight rebounds, while Barry Dunning Jr. added 19 points on four 3-pointers.

Pitt built a 63-57 advantage with 7:08 remaining before Stanford answered with a decisive stretch. Okorie scored nine points during an 11-1 run that gave the Cardinal a 68-64 lead with 3:27 left, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Panthers cut the deficit to four on a Dunning 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining, but Stanford responded with a tip-in by Cammann and closed the game at the free-throw line, holding Pitt without a field goal over the final three minutes.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cardinal.

Up Next

Pittsburgh: at California on Saturday.

Stanford: hosts SMU this Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.