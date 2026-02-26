Skip to main content
Heimbrodt scores 24, Seattle U takes down Pepperdine 87-80

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Will Heimbrodt’s 24 points helped Seattle University defeat Pepperdine 87-80 on Wednesday night.

Heimbrodt added five assists, four steals, and five blocks for the Redhawks (18-12, 7-10 West Coast Conference). Austin Maurer added 16 points and seven rebounds. Junseok Yeo finished with 13 points.

David Mager led the Waves (8-22, 3-14) with 25 points. Styles Phipps added 19 points and seven assists for Pepperdine. Stefan Cicic also had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Heimbrodt led the Redhawks with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-27 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

