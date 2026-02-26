Colorado scores last 6 points, beats Kansas State 79-70

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 18 points, and Colorado scored the last six points to beat Kansas State 79-70 on Wednesday night.

P.J. Haggerty and Andrej Kostic each scored four points in an 8-0 surge to pull Kansas State to 73-70 with 2:13 to play, but Colorado shot 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to seal it. The Wildcats were down 22 points with about 13 minutes remaining.

Johnson shot 5 of 11 from the floor and had nine rebounds and seven assists for Colorado (16-12, 6-9 Big 12). Ian Inman made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress added 15 points, Sebastian Rancik scored 13 and Bangot Dak had 10.

Haggerty scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists to lead K-State (11-17, 2-13). Kostic and Nate Johnson added 10 points apiece. The Wildcats have lost eight of their last nine games.

Colorado took the lead for good about eight minutes in and led 37-18 with 3:45 left before halftime. K-State closed on a 15-5 run to cut the deficit to 42-33 at the break. Hargress scored 10 points and Inman made three 3s for the Buffaloes in the half. Haggerty scored 11 first-half points and grabbed six rebounds to pace K-State.

The Wildcats pulled within five early in the second half, but the Buffaloes answered with a 17-0 run for a 59-37 lead.

Up next

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday.

Colorado is on the road Saturday against fifth-ranked Houston.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball