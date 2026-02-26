Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pippen scores 24 points, leads Cal past SMU 73-69

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half to help California beat SMU 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Pippen scored six points during a 10-2 surge to give Cal a 64-58 lead with 3:43 to play. But Corey Washington scored nine consecutive points, which included two 3-pointers, and SMU regained the lead at 67-64 with 1:58 remaining.

John Camden answered with two free throws before Pippen hit a jumper and then shot 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to give the Golden Bears a 72-69 advantage with 12 seconds left. Jermaine O’Neal Jr. missed a 3-point shot for SMU on the next possession and Lee Dort added another free throw for Cal to seal it.

Pippen missed 8 of 10 3-point attempts but finished 8-of-19 shooting overall and made 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Chris Bell made four 3s and finished with 20 points for Cal (20-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Camden added 14 points and Dort scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Boopie Miller and Washington scored 15 points apiece to lead SMU (19-9, 8-7). Jaron Pierre Jr. added 14 points and Samet Yigitoglu chipped in with 11.

Bell scored 15 points on three 3s and shot 6 of 8 from the floor to help Cal take a 38-33 lead into the break. Miller scored eight first-half points to pace SMU.

Up next

SMU plays at Stanford on Saturday.

Cal hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.